THE AP MORPHED INTO THE BABYLON BEE SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED:

In impoverished Nepal, where a conservative culture leaves openly transgender people with few legal job options, the impact on aid workers’ lives was particularly crushing. Starving and scared, around 100 LGBTQ+ aid workers left jobless by the funding cuts have turned to sex work… pic.twitter.com/yukURpfxle — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2026

Hey, let’s pick our battles here. I’m still worried about this issue: How climate change is hitting vulnerable Indonesian trans sex workers.