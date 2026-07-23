THE CRITICAL DRINKER: The Odyssey — A Disastrous Triumph. “For me, The Odyssey was an impressive, thought-provoking movie with an incredible cast made by one of the most successful directors of his age, and it’ll probably go on to rake in a lot of money and awards just like we all knew it would. But ultimately, it’s a movie I’ll probably never watch or even think about again. And that really is the most damning indictment of all.”