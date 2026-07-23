ASTROTURF ALL THE WAY DOWN:

A group calling itself a "conservative social movement" against AI data centers enlisted Green Party figures, a transgender congressional candidate, a Democratic state legislative candidate and progressive activist organizations to run its nationwide protests — all while… pic.twitter.com/CVG8nUm5Av

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A group calling itself a “conservative social movement” against AI data centers enlisted Green Party figures, a transgender congressional candidate, a Democratic state legislative candidate and progressive activist organizations to run its nationwide protests — all while positioning itself as a grassroots right-wing uprising against Trump’s AI buildout.

Humans First, chaired by Tea Party co-founder and Jan. 6 rally organizer Amy Kremer, claimed to rally conservatives on July 18 with 142 protests across 42 states. But a Fox News Digital review of the group’s own protest pages found organizers including an Illinois Green Party chapter that supports impeaching Trump, a Georgia group founded to resist Trump’s agenda and protect “diversity, equity & justice,” and a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation as a featured speaker.

The group’s startup capital came via a loan from the Center for AI Safety, a San Francisco nonprofit whose staffers appear on Humans First’s incorporation documents.