BUC-EE’S: Beloved gas station chain reveals managers can earn up to $275K without college degree. “The pay scale, which has circulated widely on social media, lists cashiers, warehouse workers, maintenance employees and grocery stockers starting at $20 an hour. Food service managers can earn between $150,000 and $200,000 annually, while general managers can make between $200,000 and $275,000.”
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