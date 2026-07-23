EVERGREEN HEADLINES: The Democrats Have a Communist Problem. “The milquetoast Democrats are no match for Piker and Mamdani. They don’t have any real men in the party anymore who can take them on – they’re all too frightened of the voters. They can’t Gavin Newsom their way out of this one. We’d all better hope it’s Kamala Harris and not AOC in 2028.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.