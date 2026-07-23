I WENT LONG ON POPCORN YEARS AGO, WHEN BERNIE SANDERS WENT BIG:
A terrifying yet exciting moment has arrived in the trainwreck called the Democratic Party. https://t.co/kI64Z0UDuC
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 23, 2026
I WENT LONG ON POPCORN YEARS AGO, WHEN BERNIE SANDERS WENT BIG:
A terrifying yet exciting moment has arrived in the trainwreck called the Democratic Party. https://t.co/kI64Z0UDuC
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 23, 2026
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