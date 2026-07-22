TRUMP’S NEW IRAN POLICY:

Ed Morrissey adds, “The US Navy has done what it can to protect ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but the IRGC still has the capacity to attack commercial ships, and that is effectively closing the Strait despite Trump’s attempts to keep it open. If he can’t stop the attacks, oil will soar once again past the $100 mark, and this time global reserves won’t be able to buffer those effects. Bridge and Power Day may not be sufficient to end this quickly enough to prevent real economic damage. It might be time for Infrastructure Week instead.”