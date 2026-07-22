20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: The Age of AI Movies Will Be Driven by Spite.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN

And I believe him. In fact, it’s something I’ve predicted would happen for some time. As I wrote back in February:

I would not be surprised — and I’d put my money on — hit movies and serials hitting platforms like YouTube that are completely AI-generated, and made by people like little Timmy, who put the film together between homework and dino nuggies. A housewife may create one of the greatest rom-coms ever after she puts her kids to bed for the night. A sitcom created by a blue-collar worker could spring up that takes the world by storm.

Hollywood will have nothing to do with it. It’ll be all regular people like you and me.