BETTERIDGE’S LAW OF HEADLINES REMAINS UNDEFEATED: Are the British the most evil people in history?

If you have not spent a great deal of time on the internet, you will probably know the British actress Jameela Jamil for her starring role in the popular comedy series The Good Place, or alternatively from her appearance in the Marvel miniseries She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

However, for the terminally online, Jamil is either a savior who is unafraid to say controversial things that her peers would shy away from, or someone whose batshit crazy utterances are given far too much attention given her modest celebrity status.

The latest of her pronouncements is on Brexit, ten years on, along with sundry instances of racism and horror in her home country. Jamil declared that “Britain is fucked. It doesn’t feel as though I’m going back to some haven. There’s literally a race war happening now.. Brexit paved the way for American chaos.”

For good measure, she also declared in the Yestergays podcast with Justin Sylvester,“I had to make [her Good Place] character Tahani more of a bitch. Americans think British people are so sweet, which is crazy because British people are truly the most evil people in history.”

Jamil went on to declare that Britain owed £43 trillion in reparations to India, as well as saying that “We colonized the world. Rich British people are not likable to anyone. They are horrible.”