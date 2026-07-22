IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: We Need to Talk About ‘The Odyssey.’

We need to talk about The Odyssey, which now looks like it’s going to be writer-director Christopher Nolan’s second billion-dollar picture in a row.

This isn’t really a movie review. It’s more of a look at how a celebrated writer-director, tasked with turning a 3,000-year-old epic poem into a modern Hollywood blockbuster, tried and partly failed to thread that needle.

I did not hate The Odyssey. I do not love it.

Mostly, I’m perplexed.