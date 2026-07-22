CONSERVATIVE PUNDITS HARDEST HIT: Harris 2028 White House bid ‘not going to happen’: Former Biden aide.

During an interview on Fox News’s “America Reports,” Michael LaRosa, former first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, told host Gillian Turner that voters “are not going to give Kamala Harris a third at-bat.”

The conversation started because of a New York Magazine article, which identified Harris as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

Minyon Moore, a Democratic strategist, said to the outlet, “She’s been listening to the American people and really trying to figure out what’s impacting them and how she can be of service to them.”