THAT THING THAT NEVER HAPPENS…: New Jersey Dems Did Nothing For Years After Warnings About Noncitizens On Voter Rolls.

Local election officials and watchdogs have for years warned the Democrats who control New Jersey government that lax voting laws would lead to noncitizens popping up on the voter rolls. Still, the Associated Press carried water for a fellow Democrat traveler trying to hold on to a rapidly collapsing narrative.

“The revelation comes as President Donald Trump and other Republicans continue to assert that voting by noncitizens is rampant in U.S. elections, even though it’s rare and, when caught, can be punished as a felony that can lead to deportation,” useful idiot Geoff Mulvhill wrote in his coverage of the scandal.

When caught? Such crimes are rarely caught due to lack of interest by many election and law enforcement officers on the front and back ends of the system. Democrat policymakers have bent over backwards to be “inclusive” and “equitable” in voter rights legislation, at the expense of election security.

Former two-term Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018 signed into law a measure that automatically registers New Jerseyans to vote when they apply for an ID or a driver’s license. A year later, the Democrat signed into law a bill allowing illegal aliens to obtain a driver’s license. What could possibly go wrong?