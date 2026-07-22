THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE:

Mark Ruffalo says he’s done talking to Jewish actors. Hey Mark, if that’s really how you feel, maybe you should stop playing the Hulk too.

After all, the character was created by two Jewish legends, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Or is that different because it works in your favor?… pic.twitter.com/LAafgLODmE — Haim gozali (@HAIM__GOZALI) July 21, 2026

Perhaps Ruffalo might want to consider changing careers entirely, based upon who created the industry in which he toils:

Not to mention who created the character he frequently plays.