EVERGREEN HEADLINE: The Democrats Have a Communist Problem.

Hasan Piker, like Zohran Mamdani, like all of the Manson family girlies who fawn all over them, were raised in American schools amid Critical Race and Gender Theory, the so-called “real history” they indoctrinated our kids with. Now we are seeing the fruits of their labor.

It’s Joseph McCarthy’s ultimate nightmare finally realized. Maybe it wasn’t true that the military was infested with Commies, but if it came back to today, he’d see evidence of infiltration everywhere, from culture to academia to politics.

No, I don’t want to censor Hasan Piker, but sometimes you have to wonder, once again, where all of this is going and what, if anything, we can do about it without violating the Constitution. Now, the Communist hunters like Richard Nixon aren’t looking so wrong.

I barely learned about the dangers of Stalin when I grew up on the Left. We romanticized Communism and ignored the horrors of mass murder, gulags, and oppression of free speech. Even now, the Left sees 1984 as Donald Trump’s America, not theirs.