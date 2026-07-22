EVERGREEN HEADLINE: The Democrats Have a Communist Problem.
Hasan Piker, like Zohran Mamdani, like all of the Manson family girlies who fawn all over them, were raised in American schools amid Critical Race and Gender Theory, the so-called “real history” they indoctrinated our kids with. Now we are seeing the fruits of their labor.
It’s Joseph McCarthy’s ultimate nightmare finally realized. Maybe it wasn’t true that the military was infested with Commies, but if it came back to today, he’d see evidence of infiltration everywhere, from culture to academia to politics.
No, I don’t want to censor Hasan Piker, but sometimes you have to wonder, once again, where all of this is going and what, if anything, we can do about it without violating the Constitution. Now, the Communist hunters like Richard Nixon aren’t looking so wrong.
I barely learned about the dangers of Stalin when I grew up on the Left. We romanticized Communism and ignored the horrors of mass murder, gulags, and oppression of free speech. Even now, the Left sees 1984 as Donald Trump’s America, not theirs.
Wait, Walter Cronkite told me it was a stand-in for Reagan’s America, according to his biographer Douglas Brinkley:
With heart and soul, Cronkite went to work on the documentary “1984 Revisited” (a CBS Reports special that aired in prime time on June 7, 1983). Reading George Orwell’s classic novel 1984, published in 1949, had been a revelation for Cronkite. He was stunned by Orwell’s raw insights into both Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia. To Cronkite, the dystopian 1984 was prescient in showing that America’s civil liberties were being gutted by a right-wing agenda.
Concurrently, plenty of lefties convinced themselves that the film adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 that starred John Hurt and Richard Burton was a searing indictment of Margaret Thatcher’s Tories, despite the fictitious totalitarian regime’s ideological portmanteau, Ingsoc, serving as an abbreviation of the words “English Socialism,” as a way to project Stalinism, circa 1948, further into the post-WWII future, and into Orwell’s beloved England.