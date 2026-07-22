HASAN PIKER CALLS MAO ‘ONE OF THE GREAT LEADERS:’
Hasan Piker, the leftist influencer, has millions of followers across Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. And so it is not without interest that he has described Mao as “one of the great leaders of this world” and that, when challenged about this, he conceded that “there was a lot of f***ing excesses, let’s be real, but. . . .”
Ah yes, there is always a “but.”
The “but” in this case was that “the People’s Republic of China would not exist without Mao Zedong.”
True enough. Then again there were tens of millions of Chinese who would have existed for quite a bit longer were it not for Mao or his republic. And many of those did not meet their deaths because of yet another catastrophic communist “reform,” but because they were, in one way or another, murdered.
The easy response to Piker’s comments is to write him off as a provocateur or a nut. But the wiser course is to take him seriously, to believe that he either believes what he says or, at least, that he wants his followers to believe what he says. If that’s so, he will want them to agree with his comment about the greatness of Mao, and to join with him in dismissing those millions of dead as “excesses,” a blot on a glorious record. It’s an old argument. To borrow from a notorious phrase, those millions were the eggs broken to make an omelet.
In addition to the fine art of omelet making, Piker also enjoys celebrating urban renewal:
Hasan Piker framed the 9/11 front page
This is an enemy of America pic.twitter.com/lxxLFDGuho
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2026
UPDATE:
Okay. I can accept this. If “The Nazi propaganda starts when people say Mao is worse than Hitler” as you say, then it’s not propagandistic to say that Mao was merely almost as bad as Hitler.
Now, I think the “which genocidal murderer was the worst” game can get pretty stupid,… https://t.co/zptsycLLlM
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 22, 2026
Tweet continues, “Now, I think the ‘which genocidal murderer was the worst’ game can get pretty stupid, because people often seem to think that coming in second or third to Hitler absolves mass murderers of any condemnation. I think you can come up way short of Hitler and still deserve to be remembered as a monster who deserves to burn in Hell. Let’s say of the 40 million people you concede Mao killed — just not on purpose (lol)— he only killed 1 percent deliberately. That’s really generous. It also means he deliberately murdered 400,000 people. Doesn’t that count as disqualifying for our esteem and admiration? Or are you one of those guys that thinks liquidating a few kulaks is the price you have to pay for power?”