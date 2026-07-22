AN ARMY MARCHES ON ITS STOMACH, BUT A WAR RUNS ON CREDIT: Buddy, Can You Spare 1.5 Trillion Rubles? “The Kremlin’s borrowing for this quarter was supposed to bring in 1.5 trillion rubles, or about $19 billion. But lenders didn’t like the risk, and — brace yourself for this one — Moscow raised a piddling 8.8 billion rubles. That’s a little under $112 million, or just six-tenths of one percent of what Moscow needs.”