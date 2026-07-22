DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: The View Claims No Election Has Ever Been Stolen Before Trump Speech.

In 2012, Behar still wouldn’t shut up about the 2000 election even though it was fully legitimate. In an interview with disgraced former New York Governor and prostitute aficionado Eliot Spitzer (D), she griped: “I’m still ticked off about the 2000 election.” Adding, “I’m still ticked off about the 2000 election.”

It was rich for Hostin to open her mouth about it too because she spent years insisting that Trump’s victory in 2016 was illegitimate, only to change her mind six years later when her friend Karine Jean-Pierre was getting flack for spewing the same non-sense.

Just last month, Hostin argued that it was understandable for people to be suspicious of the results of the 2024 presidential election.

Additionally, throughout 2025, The View repeatedly suggested Trump stole the 2024 presidential election, without evidence and without even a theory about how it could have been done.

Over the years, Behar has repeatedly and erroneously casted doubt on every Republican electoral victory. In 2023, she asserted that the only why Republicans win elections was by “cheating.”