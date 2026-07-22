SORE WINNERS: Feminist Author Slams Nolan’s Odyssey (After He Boosted Her Sales).

The auteur behind “The Odyssey” leaned on feminist author Emily Wilson’s translation of Homer’s epic poem to shape his film. That’s the honor of a lifetime, full stop. And, apparently, Nolan’s stamp of approval led to her book climbing the charts anew. Thank you, thank you! Except Wilson has a bone to pick with Nolan’s film. Several, actually. She called some of the film’s messaging “incoherent,” questioned the absence of Zeus and Poseidon and attacked Penelope, a key character played by Anne Hathaway. Wilson even found the dog portrayed in the film as pandering of the highest order. Best of all? She gave the film’s marketing team the worst quote possible to use on the movie poster moving forward. I didn’t feel it was pulling teeth to engage with it. A simple “thank you” note would have sufficed. Instead, she found the nearest rhetorical dagger and plunged it into Nolan’s back.

Emily Wilson is palpably disappointed that the Odyssey wasn't a masculine blood orgy she could spend the next 10 years criticizing. https://t.co/lnS2YhQabN — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 22, 2026

Tweet continues:

“The film presents an Odysseus who feels very bad about things that he’s done in war, and is struggling to process them in a very modern, psychiatrised way – and needs drugs to do so! He seems to feel bad about being a warrior, and we never actually see him get to do much warrioring … Nolan makes the protagonist a likeable, all-American hero; Homer’s Odysseus wants glory, and he wants to get spoils from the sack of a city! I kept looking in vain for a sense that this was a film about glory. This is a film that has an interest in shame, but I don’t think it has any interest in glory.”

The Delta House would like a word here:

While the Critical Drinker loves to riff on Hollywood screenwriters arbitrarily going woke to appease mythical “modern audiences,” a literal interpretation of The Odyssey might not have made for an enjoyable night at the movies:

Was [Nolan] really supposed to show, among other things, the mythical Greek hero slaughtering unarmed suitors, ordering the execution of the household maids (after forcing them to clean up the gore from the massacre of suitors), sleeping around with nymphs, and abducting women from Cicones? And we are supposed to believe that these gaps are offenses *against Western civilization*? That stringing up enslaved women by a ship’s cable or physical intimacy with a witch are what made the West great, such that it speaks to Nolan’s hostility to our own culture that he left them out? Please. Now, the director does significantly soften Odysseus in ways that I think go too far, but, as has been widely noted, Nolan changes him in a generally in Christian direction, which isn’t anti-Western, either.

Meanwhile: Armie Hammer Disavows Citizen Vigilante as ‘Hateful, Disgusting.’

Citizen Vigilante star Armie Hammer is out spreading the word in Woke Hollywood that he considers his own movie to be “hateful” and “disgusting.” “The first time he saw it, he was in tears,” someone described as a “source in Hammer’s camp” told the far-left Puck. “He called me and said, ‘Fuck. This is hateful, disgusting.’” “I think he knew it certainly leaned toward the right, but Uwe works in a very frantic way,” the source added. “It’s not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, ‘That was not the movie I thought we made,’ and he freaked the fuck out.” So this is the thanks Citizen Vigilante director Uwe Boll gets after he lifted a broke and broken Armie Hammer up out of the #MeToo Gulag and paid him $250,000 when, as Hammer himself pointed out, he was in such dire straits, “I would have done a fucking cat food commercial.” What’s happening here is not rocket science…

Not at all. As John Nolte writes, the actor, who supported Biden-Harris in 2020, “is having these comments leaked to a left-wing publication like Puck because that’s how desperate he is to appease the very same people who blacklisted him over nothing more than five years ago.”