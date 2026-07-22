GRUMPY OLD MAN: Is ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness’ Another Anti-Trump Screed?

Larry David doesn’t know when to quit.

And that isn’t such a bad thing, at least on paper.

The 79-year-old funny man said, ‘goodbye’ to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2024 after 12 mostly solid seasons. He’s fabulously wealthy thanks to that program, plus all those “Seinfeld” residuals.

David co-created the iconic NBC show.

He doesn’t need the money, and his cranky alter ego suggests the “fame” part of celebrity isn’t a top priority.

David still felt the need to star in a new show for HBO Max, one that examines American history through a very Larry David-style lens.

“Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.”

The show, co-produced by the Obamas, debuted to tepid critical reviews. The finished product, to be blunt, is bad.

Pretty, pretty bad, at least from the sketches this critic has endured.