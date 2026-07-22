SPACE: SpaceX launches Northrop mission to extend the life of aging satellites.

SpaceX on July 21 launched a Northrop Grumman robotic spacecraft designed to extend the lives of multiple satellites by installing propulsion modules in geostationary orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Mission Robotic Vehicle, or MRV, and three Mission Extension Pods lifted off at 5:15 p.m. Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The four spacecraft, developed by Northrop Grumman’s SpaceLogistics subsidiary, were launched toward geosynchronous transfer orbit and will use their own propulsion systems to reach geostationary orbit, about 22,000 miles above Earth.

Because the mission required the booster’s full performance to send the MRV and three pods toward geostationary orbit, SpaceX did not attempt to recover the first stage, ending its service after a record 32 flights.