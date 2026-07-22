21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: OpenAI says its AI went rogue and launched ‘unprecedented’ cyber-attack.

The ChatGPT-maker said its agent – an AI system which can operate alone after some human instruction – was being tested in a controlled environment, but found vulnerabilities and managed to escape.

They targeted Hugging Face, one of the world’s largest hubs for sharing AI models, gaining access to some internal company systems.

OpenAI said the incident was “unprecedented”, and it was conducting an investigation alongside Hugging Face, whose boss Clement Delangue said in a post on X it was “mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously”.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we’ll share more learnings from what might be the first incident of its kind,” Delangue added.