SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE TOOK XANAX AN HOUR AGO: Mullin warns non-citizen voter registrations in NJ ‘could be much higher.’ “He also revealed that DHS had identified 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in cooperative states.”

More: It wasn’t a glitch.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The identity services provider New Jersey uses at the DMV is FIRING BACK at Gov. Sherrill, saying the NJ DIVISION OF ELECTIONS were the ones who registered 6,600 foreign voters

This was NOT a “software error.” This is a SCANDAL.

“IDEMIA's role is to transmit… pic.twitter.com/BvT9HCmlfB

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 22, 2026