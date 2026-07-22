July 22, 2026

SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE TOOK XANAX AN HOUR AGO: Mullin warns non-citizen voter registrations in NJ ‘could be much higher.’ “He also revealed that DHS had identified 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in cooperative states.”

More: It wasn’t a glitch.

Developing…

Posted at 9:38 am by Stephen Green