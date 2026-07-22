INMATES RUNNING THE ASYLUM:

Given that Nicaragua's dictator just announced no more elections, maybe it wasn't such a good idea for you to elect him to the U.N. committee overseeing human rights NGOs. https://t.co/1DZYCAD3K1

Related: “The quote you are thinking of is: ‘democracy is like a streetcar; you ride it until you reach your destination, then you get off.'”

“There will never be elections here again,” Mr. Ortega, 80, said at a government rally marking the 47th anniversary of his leftist movement’s revolution.”

My opinion: The quote you are thinking of is: "democracy is like a streetcar; you ride it until you reach your destination,…

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) July 21, 2026