KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: GOP Midterm Theme Should Be ‘Joe McCarthy Was Right.’ “The Democrats can’t tiptoe around their future plans anymore. Thus far, the elders of the party have met the youthful zeal of the young Democratic Socialists of America with timid acquiescence. It’s understandable, shouting people down has been the Dems’ modus operandi for a long time, of course the loudest miscreants among them are prevailing now.”
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