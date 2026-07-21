HMM: Democrats raise more money than Republicans in every key Senate race except Iowa.

Fundraising in the second and first quarter shows that Democrats hold a strong campaign finance advantage in all key races, except Iowa, the New York Times reported, citing new campaign finance filings.

The party’s financial picture is complicated by the Maine race, where it had to scramble to find a new nominee following Graham Platner’s exit. Republicans also outperformed Democrats in money raised through main party committees and super PACs.

The largest gap between Democratic and Republican fundraising was seen in the Texas race, where Democratic nominee James Talarico brought in $54.5 million through his campaign committee, compared with $3.9 million that Republican nominee Ken Paxton has raised.