NIGEL FARAGE: Make no mistake this is a coup – we MUST have an election now.

In the space of just a few short weeks, Andy Burnham has effectively crowbarred his way into No10 without anyone even trying to block his path.

He has arrived there unelected, unopposed and with no mandate from the public whatsoever but for a by-election victory in Makerfield.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country has been left scratching its head in bewilderment as it faces yet another handover of power to someone it never asked for, nor, frankly, knows very much about politically at all.

Considering this is someone who claims he wants to bring about the biggest change in our politics for 40 years, this represents a very disturbing state of affairs indeed.

Make no mistake, this is a coup, plain and simple. There must be a General Election immediately.

Worryingly, what few words Burnham did say before he disappeared behind that famous black door indicate his time in office promises to be every bit as disastrous as Sir Keir Starmer’s, if not worse.