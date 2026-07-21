TWENTY MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE: Will – and Can – Trump Target Pickaxe Mountain Next?

Undoubtedly, the IRGC wants to find an untouchable facility for their (not so) secret work on nuclear weapons. However, if they waited until after Operation Midnight Hammer to move centrifuges and critical tasks, they may be prepping Pickaxe more as a place from which to start from square one. The Iranians did not get the chance to move material from Isfahan and Natanz before they provoked the Israelis into the Twelve Day War, and they wouldn’t have moved anything out of Fordow at all. The Iranian regime fully believed Fordow to be as impregnable as Pickaxe seems to be now, right up until Trump ordered a series of bunker-buster bombs dropped into its vents and demolished operations there. Afterward, the US has kept a very close eye on activity at all three sites, and Trump has himself shared the operating analysis that the Midnight Hammer bombing runs buried all of the material at those sites, including Iran’s highly enriched uranium.

The timeline suggests that the IRGC decided to create a second Fordow, as it were, rather than a replacement for it. That’s worrisome in itself, but they have had only six years to move what remained from the damaged centrifuges in the 2020 incident while operating their main development sites in parallel. The rapid increase in activity during the Twelve Day War and after Operation Midnight Hammer would likely be a reaction to losing the advanced operations entirely at the other locations, and an attempt to set up a new site where those could be rebuilt rather than just a relocation of those activities with full capacity. That’s still a bad development, although hardly unexpected from this regime.

So can we take Pickaxe off the board too? Last week, Trump told Hugh Hewitt that it’s already made the target list[.]