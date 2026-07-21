QUESTIONS ASKED:

🚨 OMG. Brutal moment as Rep. Brandon Gill embarrasses Smithsonian Director Hartig with this line of questioning GILL: Is it important to be polite? HARTIG: Yes GILL: Your organization says politeness is a defining characteristic of white supremacy culture. Ma'am, are you a… pic.twitter.com/Yeoqtx32G9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 21, 2026

Tweet continues:

GILL: Your organization says politeness is a defining characteristic of white supremacy culture. Ma’am, are you a white supremacist? HARTIG: No, sir. GILL: Why does your organization say being polite is part of being a white supremacist? ANOTHER ONE: GILL: Is objectivity important for history? HARTIG: We strive to be objective GILL: Your document says being objective is white supremacy. HARTIG: Mm… GILL: Are you promoting a white supremacy culture at the Smithsonian? Ma’am, is this a difficult question?

Later in Gill’s grilling, he’s christened the newest ride at Disney World: The Mickey Mouse Minstrel Mobius Loop!

.@RepBrandonGill: "Is Mickey Mouse racist?" Rep. Gill confronted the Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History after we uncovered an exhibit that called Mickey racist for allegedly symbolizing blackface. She did not know what to say. pic.twitter.com/IAuTYmXwf4 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 21, 2026

Flashback to 2020’s Summer of Love: And the Answer is None. None More Woke: The Smithsonian’s Anti-White Propaganda. “Did David Duke write this stuff? It’s crazy! If a white man said that black people are lazy, can’t keep to a schedule, have no respect for authority, can’t think straight, are rude, etc. — he would be rightly criticized as racist. But there it is, at the taxpayer-funded National Museum of African American History and Culture. Why? Why do we pay for this racist propaganda? The museum itself looks fantastic, but this is disgusting.”

More at the Washington Examiner: African American History Museum’s website says being on time is a marker of ‘whiteness.’