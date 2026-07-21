NOT THE END OF THE WORLD — THE SUEZ WAS COMPLETELY CLOSED FROM 1967-1975:

BREAKING: At least 8 oil tankers have aborted transit through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait following the Houthi naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, including 3 Chinese VLCCs carrying Saudi crude. Three tankers loaded with Saudi crude bound for China and one for India have made… pic.twitter.com/enyAb3CYgy — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 21, 2026

Alternate take:

So let me get this straight… China, who is an ally of Iran, has decided to participate in a magic show by not sending boats through a corridor that Iran and its ragtag psycho pals in Yemen say is closed From this I am to infer the ragtag psychos closed it? https://t.co/KJ4nCNzmIr — IQ 594 | Cody Penn-Dent | Effluencer (@codypd) July 21, 2026

More: “It isn’t closed and those claiming it’s closed are retarded.”