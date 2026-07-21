CANAAN’S NEWS TABLET OF RECORD:
"This was a place where God mercifully answered their cries." https://t.co/r3OoisVwcw pic.twitter.com/EqRBKHlGDf
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 21, 2026
CANAAN’S NEWS TABLET OF RECORD:
"This was a place where God mercifully answered their cries." https://t.co/r3OoisVwcw pic.twitter.com/EqRBKHlGDf
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 21, 2026
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