BECAUSE ABC NEWS HAS NO STANDARDS. NEXT QUESTION?

Hey @ABC News. How can Sunny Hostin be your Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst when she was caught on video unethically abusing her power to help her son escape accountability with police and lying about being a current federal prosecutor? The latter is a federal crime. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2026

For whatever reason — a misguided attempt at prestige, perhaps? — “The View” is produced by ABC’s news division. Which is all you need to know about the standards of ABC News.