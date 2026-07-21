COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM:
🚨 JUST NOW: One of the people injured in the anti-ICE terror attack in NYC today was an IMMIGRANT on his way to his IMMIGRATION HEARING
Oh the IRONY
The suspect admitted in his interview that he "DIDN'T CARE" if he hurt or kiIIed anyone, regardless of whether they were federal… pic.twitter.com/t3EXoEey19
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 20, 2026
“The suspect admitted in his interview that he ‘DIDN’T CARE’ if he hurt or killed anyone, regardless of whether they were federal employees or civilians.”
Or immigrants.