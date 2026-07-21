YES: Doug Burgum to Newsmax: ‘Geopolitics of Energy Have Changed Forever.’

“President Trump, when we take a look at the global factors that are going on here, and whether it’s the conflict in the Middle East, whether it’s diplomatically, we’ve got alignment now with Arab countries that for forever were our adversaries,” he said.

Burgum said that will turn into new markets and business partners for the U.S.

“Now, they’re aligned, moving ahead with Abraham Accords, other things that are there. Great partnerships,” he said.

“Countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE [United Arab Emirates] … UAE has taken over 3,000 attacks from the Iranians,” Burgum continued.

“So the diplomacy in the Middle East has changed forever. The geopolitics of energy have changed forever,” he said.