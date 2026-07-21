SKYNET SMILES (AGAIN): New F-16 Kit Hands the Controls to AI at the Flip of a Switch.

The capability was recently demonstrated by the US Air Force, marking a major step toward autonomous air combat.

The test was conducted under the Viper Experimentation and Next-Generation Operations Model (VENOM) program, a collaborative effort involving the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance AI for future combat aircraft.

At the heart of the project is the VENOM Autonomy Kit, an upgrade that interfaces with the F-16’s flight controls and mission systems.

It allows pilots to seamlessly switch between human and AI control while remaining in the loop to oversee the mission.