THEY’RE PANICKING:

Fox’s @BretBaier: “If Van Jones and Bill Maher are sending up the red flares, is that what’s happening inside the traditional Democratic Party?” Former Biden senior advisor: “Yes, and there should be more of it to be honest. The opinions that are being taken up by these… pic.twitter.com/ceCYYAH4RW — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 20, 2026

Of course, that’s probably what happens every time the Mensheviks realize the Bolsheviks are about to slaughter them.

And the Mensheviks never, ever learn.