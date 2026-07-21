ESCHEW ALL MODALITIES OF COCKSUREDNESS: Morning Joe warns Democrats are doomed to more election failure in 2028 as party continues to embrace ‘extraordinarily loony ideas.’
MS NOW host Joe Scarborough devoted a sizable chunk of Monday’s Morning Joe to warning about the rise of Democratic Socialism within the Democratic Party.
Scarborough, 63, said the party was at risk of alienating voters if the support continues into the next Democratic presidential race.
‘I mean, there have been some extraordinarily loony ideas coming from some of these people that have actually won races and are going to be seated in Congress, most likely,’ the former Florida Republican said.
‘Like, you know, getting rid of prisons, getting rid of cops.’
Scarborough said such policies ‘didn’t work well for Democrats before’ and ‘didn’t work well for American cities, either.’
He warned that years of success seen since were at risk of becoming undone.
‘America is getting safer again, in good part because both parties have come to the conclusion that police officers are a good thing,’ the host proclaimed.
‘Police officers make communities safer, make our children safer, make our schools safer.’
Scarborough admitted that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organization was just ‘one extreme’ of a political spectrum that’s widened on both ends.
‘I guess my question is why the Democratic Party is so ill equipped to deal with those extremes, brush them off, and instead focus on candidates that are mainstream who are going to end up winning most of these primaries.’
Flashback to a pre-Covid February 2020: Why is Anyone Surprised That Chris Matthews Went All Nazi Comparison About Bernie?
Matthews came on after Democratic strategist James Carville went on a diatribe against Sanders, and as the MSNBC host made reference to that, he invoked the historical episode when the Germans overran the Maginot Line and forced France to surrender in the middle of World War II.
“It looks like Bernie Sanders is hard to beat right now,” Matthews said. “I’m with Carville all the way in terms of the dangers of what lies ahead in November. They’re sitting on so much oppo research on Bernie.”
A week later, Matthews was caught in a putsch, err, pushed out of MSNBC near the end of #MeToo’s reign of terror, but as Glenn wrote at the time, “In 2020, He’s Not Crazy Enough for Them…It’s really because he dissed Bernie. The rest is just window dressing.”
And speaking of crazy!
Fun facts about Mao's Little Red Book.
Ok, so first of all, it's not even a book in the sense of making an argument or whatever. It's not even a piece of propaganda. It's a collection of quotations allegedly from Mao Zedong. It's basically Brainy Quotes Mao Edition.
But let's… https://t.co/PKTZ9hxn6a
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 20, 2026
Exit question: Obama, Where Art Thou? “The day will come when Mr. Obama will have to speak for himself. He’ll have to take up the question posed in the famous labor union anthem, ‘Which Side Are You On?’ I think we know the answer, but it will be instructive to hear it from him.”
UPDATE:
In which Democrats voice concern that dropping all pretenses might not be viable election strategy https://t.co/27IdTKjr4Q
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 21, 2026