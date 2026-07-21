ESCHEW ALL MODALITIES OF COCKSUREDNESS: Morning Joe warns Democrats are doomed to more election failure in 2028 as party continues to embrace ‘extraordinarily loony ideas.’

MS NOW host Joe Scarborough devoted a sizable chunk of Monday’s Morning Joe to warning about the rise of Democratic Socialism within the Democratic Party.

Scarborough, 63, said the party was at risk of alienating voters if the support continues into the next Democratic presidential race.

‘I mean, there have been some extraordinarily loony ideas coming from some of these people that have actually won races and are going to be seated in Congress, most likely,’ the former Florida Republican said.

‘Like, you know, getting rid of prisons, getting rid of cops.’

Scarborough said such policies ‘didn’t work well for Democrats before’ and ‘didn’t work well for American cities, either.’

He warned that years of success seen since were at risk of becoming undone.

‘America is getting safer again, in good part because both parties have come to the conclusion that police officers are a good thing,’ the host proclaimed.

‘Police officers make communities safer, make our children safer, make our schools safer.’

Scarborough admitted that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organization was just ‘one extreme’ of a political spectrum that’s widened on both ends.

‘I guess my question is why the Democratic Party is so ill equipped to deal with those extremes, brush them off, and instead focus on candidates that are mainstream who are going to end up winning most of these primaries.’