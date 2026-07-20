STRENGTH THROUGH JOY IS BRAT BACK, BABY!

Kamala Harris is running for president. She claims she “should have won” in 2024:

“She walks in as the front-runner. It is fairly obvious she is followed wherever she goes,” said one former aide. “And I don’t want to upset any narratives that any of the other candidates are pushing, but she comes in with 99 percent name ID and everyone else is going to have to raise money and buy it.”

It remains an article of faith among Harris’s tight-knit group of advisers that the 2024 race wasn’t winnable. Her polling lead was a mirage and did not square with what the campaign’s internal polls were showing. The compressed timeline after Biden dropped out of the race left her without enough time to appear as her own person, a particularly big problem when much of the public had tired of the president. And multiple former campaign staffers brought up the two assassination attempts against Trump as evidence that Harris’s loss was all but preordained.

…

“She is looking for where the wave is going and is determined to ride it,” said one supporter who had recently spoken with her and came away convinced that Harris is running in 2028. “Her mindset is that I should have won, and I am going to do it my way because my way would have won, and it was all these consultants that were telling me to take this position or that position, and it was their fault.”