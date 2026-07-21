WHEN THEY TELL YOU HOW THEY WIN, BELIEVE THEM:

The D.C. Circuit didn’t rule that fraud happened. It ruled that freezing a basic ballot-tracking rule would cause irreparable harm before the November election. Read that again. A federal appeals court just said the administration needs time to implement serialized barcodes… — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 20, 2026

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A federal appeals court just said the administration needs time to implement serialized barcodes and voter-list submissions for mail-in ballots. Not mass purges. Not voter ID theater. Simple chain-of-custody tools so the Postal Service can track what it carries. And the reaction? Full institutional meltdown. The NAACP is in open panic. California is fighting tooth and nail against submitting its rolls. The same people who spent years lecturing the country about “sacred democracy” are treating a barcode on an envelope like a constitutional crisis. This is the tell.

Indeed.