WHAT DECADE ARE WE IN?
BREAKING: Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega declares the country will no longer hold elections, eliminating any future electoral challenge to his rule.
— Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 20, 2026
WHAT DECADE ARE WE IN?
BREAKING: Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega declares the country will no longer hold elections, eliminating any future electoral challenge to his rule.
— Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 20, 2026
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