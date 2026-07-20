EPIC FURY: The U.S. Campaign Against Iran Is Moving Inland: This Is No Longer a Coastal War.

As of today, July 20, Iranian media has reported attacks near Khomein and Khondab in Markazi Province, Semnan in northern Iran, the Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran, and Tabriz in the northwest, where officials said a military area was struck for the first time during the renewed campaign. Shiraz, home to an IRGC Navy facility damaged earlier this month, was also reported hit again.

CENTCOM also confirmed that the Kehuristan Bridge in Hormozgan Province was rendered unusable. The bridge links Bandar Abbas with western Hormozgan and forms part of one of the province’s main transportation routes.

Roads, bridges and railways are how Iran moves mobile launchers, fuel, ammunition and replacement equipment. Disrupting those routes makes it harder to sustain missile operations, even if launchers survive.