July 20, 2026

DOMINIC GREEN ON THE MANCUNIAN CANDIDATE: Andy Burnham Is Mad for It.

Mr. Burnham’s new politics are the old politics that broke Britain in the 1970s, the lost decade of tax hikes, strikes, social decay, political extremism and a brain drain of talent. How will Mr. Burnham create his class-war time machine? By subsidizing reopened coal mines and shipyards under government management? Nationalizing British Airways (owned by an Anglo-Spanish conglomerate whose largest shareholder is state-owned Qatar Airways)? Seizing Heathrow airport from its French, Qatari, Saudi, Singaporean, Australian and Chinese proprietors?

What could possibly go wrong?

Posted at 5:37 pm by Ed Driscoll