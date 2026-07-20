DOMINIC GREEN ON THE MANCUNIAN CANDIDATE: Andy Burnham Is Mad for It.

Mr. Burnham’s new politics are the old politics that broke Britain in the 1970s, the lost decade of tax hikes, strikes, social decay, political extremism and a brain drain of talent. How will Mr. Burnham create his class-war time machine? By subsidizing reopened coal mines and shipyards under government management? Nationalizing British Airways (owned by an Anglo-Spanish conglomerate whose largest shareholder is state-owned Qatar Airways)? Seizing Heathrow airport from its French, Qatari, Saudi, Singaporean, Australian and Chinese proprietors ?

What could possibly go wrong?

Bill Maher tells British comedian Jack Whitehall that England now spends more on welfare than it collects in income tax.

£333,000,000,000 out. £331,000,000,000 in.

MAHER: "England just got way too woke on a bunch of crazy shit… They passed a milestone where the amount of… pic.twitter.com/qc4VY9H0kR

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 20, 2026