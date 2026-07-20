THE NEW SPACE RACE: SpaceX targets July 23 for crucial Starship Flight 13 test launch after abort.

If all goes to plan, the 408-foot-tall (124.4 meters) Starship will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas on Thursday during a 90-minute window that opens at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT; 5:45 p.m. local Texas time). You can watch the action live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX.

It will be the second launch attempt for Starship Flight 13. The first came last Thursday (July 16) and ended in an abort, which occurred just as the giant rocket’s 33 first-stage Raptor engines were firing up.