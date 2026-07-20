I LIKE WINNING:
That is correct, if we homeschool for a single generation, we win: pic.twitter.com/uhQIk5yPxP
— 500 y/o Christian (@500yoChristian) July 20, 2026
I LIKE WINNING:
That is correct, if we homeschool for a single generation, we win: pic.twitter.com/uhQIk5yPxP
— 500 y/o Christian (@500yoChristian) July 20, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.