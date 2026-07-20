THIS IS WAS CNN:

Never forget that just a few years ago, Lemon was CNN's top rated host, paid millions of dollars a year to be an ignorant, petty fool at a "news network" https://t.co/TixbOTwhl9 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 20, 2026

“Without the Holocaust and all that stuff.” In 2001, Jonah Goldberg wrote, “Aside from the murder and genocide, what exactly don’t you like about National Socialism?” He concluded, “I’ve never met a real social-welfare state leftist who could answer [that] question without having to think real hard.”

To be fair, “thinking real hard” has never been Lemon’s strong suit: CNN’s Don Lemon Asks If a Black Hole Could’ve Swallowed the Missing Plane.