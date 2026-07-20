July 20, 2026

DAVID LAMMY SACKED BY NEW PM ANDY BURNHAM: Lammy and Reeves among first senior ministers to leave after Burnham takes power.

What will happen to Lammy’s scheme to abolish most jury trials in the UK?

Flashbacks:

Trump inflamed George Floyd row to ‘distract from Covid,’ Lammy claimed.

‘Key moment’ David Lammy ridiculed for not knowing when Churchill became Prime Minister.

Climate a more fundamental threat than terror – Lammy.

Posted at 1:35 pm by Ed Driscoll