DAVID LAMMY SACKED BY NEW PM ANDY BURNHAM: Lammy and Reeves among first senior ministers to leave after Burnham takes power.

David Lammy, Keir Starmer's deputy prime minister, has confirmed that he is not part of Andy Burnham's government.

He was sacked by Prime Minister Burnham moments ago.

Lammy, the former Justice Secretary, said on X -" I would have been proud to continue serving in Cabinet.

But… pic.twitter.com/CQRbwkY9uT

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