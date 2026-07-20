JOHN PODHORETZ REVIEWS THE ODYSSEY:

Christopher Nolan does something extraordinarily nervy in his overwhelming new film, The Odyssey. He has made as faithful a version of Homer’s poem as could possibly be made in the course of a three-hour running time—all while turning its worldview inside out. The thing is, detail by detail, The Odyssey is not just faithful, it’s absolutely inspired. It’s possible that this is the single-greatest cinematic adaptation of a great work of literature in the 113-year history of the motion picture as a popular art form. Nolan hits every story beat, makes staggering visual poetry out of Homer’s oracular poetry, and even finds a way to evoke the twisty-turny narrative through which Homer reveals the story of Odysseus’ 10-year journey home from the Trojan War and the crisis his absence has created in his home kingdom of Ithaca.

In 2006, when the pro-gay movie Brokeback Mountain didn’t go over the magical 100 million mark in domestic grosses, before Twitter existed and Facebook was just getting started, Mark Steyn noted that “The more artful leftie websites have taken to complaining that the religious right deliberately killed [Brokeback] at the box-office by declining to get mad about it.”

In contrast, a year of freakouts on the right over Nolan’s casting choices likely helped The Odyssey’s opening box office enormously:

I thought it would close to this well but I do think the culture war gave it an extra boost, which is why I think it was genius marketing. I can't prove it but I know it's true. https://t.co/hjV9iaWCVH — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) July 20, 2026

And whatever his stylistic excesses as a director, Christopher Nolan is no dummy: The Odyssey’s Christopher Nolan Just Did the Unthinkable.

Nolan’s “The Odyssey” earned a whopping $264 million globally in its opening weekend. The film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient poem, a beloved part of world literature that hardly screams “box office catnip!” And, if any other director had helmed it, the ticket sales would be dramatically lower. It’s undeniable. What’s almost as newsworthy? Nolan sat down with the folks at Fox News’ “Fox & Friends Weekend” for an extended chat about “The Odyssey.” What’s important about that? Sadly, everything. Hollywood stars rarely grace Fox News in any capacity. The ones that do are the usual right-leaning suspects – Dean Cain, Kelsey Grammer and Jon Voight. Would Mark Ruffalo drop by to discuss his latest project? Scarlett Johansson? Madonna? Steven Spielberg? Quentin Tarantino? Not a chance to very, very unlikely. Yet Nolan, who isn’t a conservative nor does he broach politics in his promotional chats, graciously dropped by the show to promote his film.

As this Vanity Fair headline suggests, Hollywood is using The Odyssey’s success to take a victory lap: The Odyssey’s Epic Box Office Haul Breaks The “Go Woke, Go Broke” Myth.

Just so you all know, The Odyssey made MORE money because of the culture war, as I told you it would. It was always a trap, from the beginning. Talking about it even slightly critically makes you a racist (as I was called all day long yesterday), and so that always emboldens the… — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) July 18, 2026

Tweet continues, ” that always emboldens the Left. Because of that, I expect to see studios trying to poke the bear in a similar way in the coming year.”

Thus continuing the post-Covid cycle of audiences conditioning themselves to see one or two blockbuster movies a year, rather than old days (i.e. the 1980s through the mid-2010s) when they went to the movies almost every week, particularly in the summer. Good luck, I want you to know we’re all counting on you.