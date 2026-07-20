IF YOU GO CARRYING PICTURES OF CHAIRMAN MAO, YOU AIN’T GONNA MAKE IT WITH ANYONE ANYHOW:

There's a tendency to see them as evil liars, but you also have to consider the possibility that he actually is this stupid. https://t.co/ancMQSl8Jb — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 20, 2026

Particularly if you cosplay in his togs: Hasan Piker Calls For an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao—in Fiery Speech.

Serious issues aside, it remains funny to me the amount of costumery required to be a Leftist in good standing. https://t.co/C8NTWKaNR1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 19, 2026

UPDATE: Omelettes, eggs, etc.: