July 20, 2026

IF YOU GO CARRYING PICTURES OF CHAIRMAN MAO, YOU AIN’T GONNA MAKE IT WITH ANYONE ANYHOW:

Particularly if you cosplay in his togs: Hasan Piker Calls For an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao—in Fiery Speech.

UPDATE: Omelettes, eggs, etc.:

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll