BREAKING: Manhattan Federal Building Hit with Molotov Cocktail; Anti-ICE Activist Arrested.

A federal building in lower Manhattan got set aflame with an “incendiary device” this morning. The video of the attack, from two different angles, shows that the danger went well beyond a “scare:”

BREAKING: Suspect arrested after explosion outside federal building in NYC pic.twitter.com/KxQLlXWXnB — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) July 20, 2026

New angle shows fire after incendiary device was lit outside 26 Federal Plaza pic.twitter.com/1kVTbpWYTt — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) July 20, 2026

ABC News went on to report that the device appeared to be a fireworks-initiated Molotov cocktail. Law enforcement immediately arrested a suspect, whose track record will surprise no one paying attention the last eighteen months:

There was a scare outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan Monday morning when someone released what appeared to be a smoke grenade outside the building. Police say the person is believed to be a protester with a history of anti-ICE activity. Officers quickly secured the area and the suspect was taken into custody. Authorities said the “makeshift incendiary device” was made up of fireworks and a flammable liquid.

That’s no “smoke grenade.” It’s a device intended to set fire to buildings and people. This is an event of domestic terrorism, one that could have killed people had luck changed just a little. It’s curious that ABC News felt the urge to minimize this in its lead and only related the nature of the device later in the article.

Or perhaps, it’s not all that curious.