TIM O’BRIEN: About Those Burn Bags President Trump Mentioned in His Address to the Nation. “As the term implies, burn bags contain material that is slated for destruction, sending all of the former administration’s secrets into that big shredder in the sky. But someone ‘dropped the bag,’ and more than a few of them were left to be discovered by the second Trump administration in the FBI building.”
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