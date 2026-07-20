RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: Iranian singer Anita Papist sentenced to 74 lashes for ‘offending public decency’ by singing. “Papist, who posts videos of herself online singing in English and Persian without a head covering, confirmed that her passport was confiscated and her mobile phone blocked, punishments that the Iranian legal advocacy group Dadbaan said were ‘imposed solely for posting her artwork on social media.'”
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